Mistakes Our Critics Make: Information In and Information About

In case that’s not enough mistakes for you, here’s more! On a classic episode of ID the Future, science historian Mike Keas interviews attorney and engineer Eric Anderson about two mistakes ID antagonists often make regarding information in nature. One has to do with the fact that there is information to be gained about natural phenomena, like Saturn’s rings for example — but is there information actually in Saturn’s rings, or is that information produced by intelligent agents studying Saturn’s rings? The answer to that question should be clear. And it makes a huge difference in how we understand information and intelligence.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. Eric Anderson is a co-author of the new Discovery Institute Press book Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell.