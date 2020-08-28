I Beg Your Pardon? More on “Mainstream Science”

Photo: Paul Nelson, by Nathan Jacobson.

Joshua Swamidass asked me to note his responses on his website to Paul Nelson’s critique of Dr. Swamidass’s book, The Genealogical Adam and Eve. I’m happy to do so. See here and here. See also, “Adam and Eve and ‘Mainstream Science.’”

I was struck by the statement, which I can’t let go without answering: “Nelson really sees methodological naturalism as the fundamental reason why Christians cannot work with mainstream science.” I beg your pardon? Paul thinks “Christians cannot work with mainstream science”? I didn’t see that anywhere in Dr. Nelson’s article and I know it’s not what Paul believes. His point, as I understood it, was that Professor Swamidass folds into the phrase “mainstream science” a couple of tenets that needlessly constrain the search for truth about a historical first couple. Of course, that’s a wholly different idea.