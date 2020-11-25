Bechly on Denton’s Latest: “Seminal,” a “Milestone in this Ongoing Scientific Revolution”

Paleontologist Günter Bechly welcomes the latest from biologist Michael Denton — The Miracle of the Cell:

In this seminal new book, distinguished biologist Michael Denton takes the fine-tuning argument for intelligent design to a whole new level. He shows that many of the chemical elements themselves and their properties are delicately fine-tuned for life, and the same holds for crucial compounds such as water. Denton also makes a convincing case that all these instances of fine-tuning converge towards a “primal blueprint” that existed prior to the arrival of the first living cell. Denton is at the forefront of assembling this evidence as a cumulative case for teleology in nature. The Miracle of the Cell greatly advances the case in favor of intelligent causes in the natural sciences. The growing body of evidence from modern science more and more calls for a paradigm shift away from the ruling but obsolete paradigm of materialism, the blind action of natural laws, and mere matter in motion. Michael Denton’s work will prove to be a milestone in this ongoing scientific revolution.