Design Triangulation: My Thanksgiving Gift to All

Photo: Alpha Centauri, where aliens come from, by ESO/DSS 2, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Hey — wanna see a talk that combines the following? Black swallowtail butterflies, William Harvey, snarky robotic aliens from Alpha Centauri (pictured above), Immanuel Kant, Lego bricks, the mathematics of coding puzzles, my 2003 Honda Odyssey, Francis Crick, locomotives, mysterious black boxes that play J. S. Bach and the Beatles — also, Houdini, magic bridges, René Descartes, nematodes, anarchist manifestos, Richard Dawkins, Niels Bohr, and sand piles. And William Blake, just to round out the crazy.

This downloadable PDF is Part 3 of my “naturalistic parabola” series (find Part 1 here, Part 2 here). It was delayed because I wanted to incorporate ideas from Jeremy England’s new book, Every Life Is On Fire, and the fascinating Allchemy chemical evolution simulation chemical evolution simulation just published in Science. And the snarky aliens kept pestering me, as you’ll see.

Comments welcome. I can’t improve these ideas if I don’t hear from you. Well, I could, but it will take a whole lot longer to do so. Happy Thanksgiving!