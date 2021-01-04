Who’s the Father of Intelligent Design? Find Out on Friday

Photo: Statue of Alfred Russel Wallace, by George Beccaloni / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0).

One of the greatest naturalists of the 19th century, Alfred Russel Wallace (1823-1913) co-discovered evolution by natural selection with Charles Darwin. But unlike Darwin, Wallace became convinced that life and the universe displayed clear evidence of purposeful design. Wallace’s birthday is January 8. That’s this Friday! Join us for an online birthday party, from 6 to 7 pm Pacific time, as we celebrate the life and legacy of Wallace with historian Michael Flannery, editor of the new book Intelligent Evolution: How Alfred Russel Wallace’s World of Life Challenged Darwinism (2020). Find more information and a link to register by going here.

Learn why Flannery thinks Wallace could be regarded as one of the founding fathers of the modern intelligent design movement. Flannery will be interviewed by Discovery Institute Vice President John West, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

Be sure to get your copy of Intelligent Evolution: How Alfred Russel Wallace’s World of Life Challenged Darwinism. For more information about Alfred Russel Wallace, check out https://alfredwallace.org/ or watch the documentary Darwin’s Heretic.