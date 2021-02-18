James Tour Samples Primordial Soup: Watch Episode 2 on Abiogenesis Now

Photo: Professor James Tour speaking on “The Mystery of the Origin of Life,” Dallas Conference on Science & Faith.

The extraordinary Rice University chemist James Tour has launched his 13-part lecture series on the mystery of life from non-life, or abiogenesis. Can the available materialist theories tell us how it came about? From the course description of Episode 2:

In this brief episode, groundwork is still being laid, as Dr. James Tour explains the early Earth primordial soup concept and enlightens the listener on the layperson’s understanding. Dr. Tour then shows what the contemporary belief is, what levels of education it is held, and where it is taught.

