Isaac Newton — Proto-Intelligent Design Advocate

Image: Isaac Newton, by William Blake [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons.
Great scientists of the past anticipated aspects of the modern case for intelligent design. As philosopher of science Stephen Meyer notes, the greatest of all these proto-ID advocates was Sir Isaac Newton. Some atheists, like Neil deGrasse Tyson, have miscast Newton as a mechanist and a materialist, in their own image. But as Dr. Meyer learned in studying Newton at the University of Cambridge, Newton’s theism is crucial to understanding his science.
Meyer’s new book,
, continues the Newtonian tradition of recognizing the action of a divine creator, a personal God, in the workings of nature and in the origin of the universe. See here for a list of Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe scientists who have endorsed the book, including Nobel Prize-winning physicist Brian Josephson, also at Cambridge. Meyer explains Newton’s thoughts on intelligent design here:
