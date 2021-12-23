Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science
Physics, Earth & Space Icon Physics, Earth & Space

Stephen Meyer Asks: How Did the Universe Begin?

David Klinghoffer
December 23, 2021, 8:48 AM
Image source: Discovery Institute.

Some scientists, including Albert Einstein, fought hard against the idea of a Big Bang — that the universe burst into existence a finite time ago — until the scientific data became too overwhelming to fudge or deny anymore. “In the beginning,” indeed. In a brand new video for PragerU, philosopher of science Stephen Meyer asks, “How Did the Universe Begin?”

Dr. Meyer’s first video for PragerU, “Evolution: Bacteria to Beethoven,” has been watched so far by more than a million viewers on YouTube alone, and a total of more than 2.4 million across the Internet. Now we are expanding out with the release of FIVE NEW VIDEOS with Meyer, on themes from Return of the God Hypothesis. See them all now at IntelligentDesign.org, where you can also take advantage of a free offer — a mini-book by Dr. Meyer, Scientific Evidence for a Creator. To join us as the Center for Science & Culture moves into 2022, and maximize your own impact, please go here now to give whatever you can!

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

Share

Tags

Albert EinsteinBig BangcosmologyEvolution: Bacteria to Beethovenintelligent designIntelligentDesign.OrgInternetPragerUReturn of the God HypothesisScientific Evidence for a CreatorStephen MeyeruniverseYouTube videos