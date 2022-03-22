Photo: Charlottesville demonstration, 2017, by Anthony Crider; cropped by Beyond My Ken (talk) 20:37, 9 April 2018 (UTC), CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

A new episode of ID the Future brings listeners a lively conversation between radio host and bestselling author Eric Metaxas and historian Richard Weikart. The subject is Weikart’s new book, Darwinian Racism: How Darwinism Influenced Hitler, Nazism, and White Nationalism. Weikart reviews the evidence that the outlook of Hitler, the Nazis, and contemporary white nationalists have been significantly shaped by Darwinism and the arguments of early Darwinists. Metaxas and Weikart contrast the Darwinian foundation for morality with the Judeo-Christian foundation, which holds that all humans are made in the image of God and therefore possess inherent worth, regardless of race and regardless of one’s “fitness.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.