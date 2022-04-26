Bechly: “Life’s Second ‘Big Bang'”

Photo: Günter Bechly in a scene from the documentary Revolutionary, via Discovery Institute.

German paleontologist Günter Bechly is co-author (with Stephen Meyer) of the chapter titled “The Fossil Record and Universal Common Ancestry” in the book Theistic Evolution: A Scientific, Philosophical, and Theological Critique. On a classic episode of ID the Future with host Sarah Chaffee, he moves on from the Cambrian explosion (see here) to discuss “life’s second ‘big bang.’” He then touches on other biological explosions, including the Avalon explosion, the Triassic explosion, the origin of flowering plants, and the origin of placental mammals. “There’s no reasonable way,” Bechly concludes, “to get from bacteria to mammals via evolutionary processes.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.