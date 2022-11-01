Image source: Discovery Institute.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Michael Medved interviews biologist Michael Behe about Behe’s stunning YouTube series, Secrets of the Cell. If you missed the most recent episode, “Blood Clotting: The Body’s Emergency Response System,” find it here:

In the conversation, Behe summarizes one of the key messages of the series: that everything from the life-essential blood clotting system to a myriad of crucial protein structures in our bodies increasingly appear to be far beyond the reach of blind evolutionary mechanisms to build. Instead they seem to reflect planning and purpose, which are the purview of mind. Meanwhile, even many mainstream evolutionists are growing skeptical of neo-Darwinism, Behe says, as biologists continue to uncover more and more layers of cellular sophistication. The emerging field of metagenomics, he says, is a case in point. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Medved also mentions a recent article in World Magazine in which Behe lays out a case for intelligent design. The piece is here.