Evolution Icon Evolution
Life Sciences Icon Life Sciences

James Tour: Primordial Soup Bluffing Goes Right to the Top

May 24, 2023, 6:27 AM
Image credit: anokarina, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

A classic episode of ID the Future features another installment in James Tour’s hard-hitting and evidence-based YouTube series on abiogenesis. Here, Dr. Tour, a world-leading synthetic organic chemist at Rice University, describes the early Earth primordial soup concept for the origin of first life (OOL) and shows why it’s simplistic, bogus, and doesn’t represent the current science on the issue. He also reviews survey data showing just how misinformed the public is about how far scientists have gotten in creating life in the lab. One critic of Tour protested that the simplistic primordial soup story might be found in highly simplified textbooks for sixth graders but isn’t peddled at higher levels. Tour provides video evidence to the contrary. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Evolution News

Evolution News & Science Today (EN) provides original reporting and analysis about evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, intelligent design and other science-related issues, including breaking news about scientific research. It also covers the impact of science on culture and conflicts over free speech and academic freedom in science. Finally, it fact-checks and critiques media coverage of scientific issues.

Share

Tags

biologyChemistryearly EarthevolutionID the FutureJames Tourorigin of lifepodcastprimordial soupRice Universitytextbooks