Jonathan Wells Evaluates Darwinian Evolution in New Online Course

Photo: Darwin's finch, by Victor Gleim, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

How strong is the evidence for Darwinian evolution? What are the limits of the Darwinian mechanism? How should concepts like evolution and science best be defined? On a new episode of ID the Future, we bring to you the first three video lectures from a new online course by molecular and cell biologist Jonathan Wells. In the first brief lecture, Wells explains his own evolution; the evolution of his thinking about evolution, that is. You’ll glean some interesting details about Wells’s career here. In the second lecture, Wells defines the word evolution by reminding us of its various meanings and uses. He also describes how Darwin’s theory of natural selection became the framework that bolstered a materialistic metaphysic that endures today. You’ll learn that Darwin’s proposal relied less on evidence-based science and more on theological and philosophical arguments. In the third lecture, Wells defines science, and explains what happens when the definition of science is confined to naturalistic explanations only. Every so often, says Wells, enough data accumulates to present a challenge to the prevailing scientific framework. It happened in Newton’s day. It happened in Darwin’s day. And it may happen again soon, if the mounting evidence supportive of intelligent design is any indication.

Learn more about Dr. Wells’s online course here. In 40 short video lectures, he explains the major concepts of both chemical and biological evolution, and critically assesses the evidence for evolution offered by genetics, developmental biology, fossils, and more. Wells deals with some of the most popular “icons” of evolution found in standard textbooks, including Darwin’s finches, whales, antibiotic resistance, peppered moths, “junk” DNA, and more. Download the podcast or listen to it here.