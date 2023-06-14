Photo: David Berlinski, courtesy of Dr. Berlinski.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Science After Babel author David Berlinski continues the conversation with host Andrew McDiarmid about Dr. Berlinsk’s new book from Discovery Institute Press. Berlinski explores a chicken-and-egg problem facing origin-of-life research, a blindness afflicting some evolutionists focused on human origins, and the mystery of why science almost flowered in ancient Greece, early medieval China, and in the medieval Muslim-Arab empire, but did not, having to await the scientific revolution that swept through Europe beginning in the 16th century. Check out the endorsements and get your copy, paperback or e-book, here. Download the podcast or listen to it here.