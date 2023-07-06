The Human Body as a Marvel of Engineering

Photo credit: Braden Collum via Unsplash.

Is your body engineered? Or did it evolve through impersonal, random processes over millions of years through natural selection? On a new episode of ID the Future, host Wesley J. Smith interviews engineer Steve Laufmann and physician Howard Glicksman about their recent book Your Designed Body. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

In the book, Laufmann and Glicksman evaluate the causal factors of Darwinism — heritability, random mutation, natural selection, and time — and find that they are both inadequate and incapable of producing the interconnected systems of the human body. “The systems that are required to make the human body work,” says Laufmann, “are exactly the kinds of things that engineers design and build.” Instead, they explain the body through the lens of engineering, showing that design is the most adequate mechanism currently available to explain the origin of our amazing human bodies. Says Glicksman: “The more we understand how life actually works, the more the neo-Darwinian narrative becomes impossible.” This is Part 1 of a two-part interview, originally airing on the Humanize podcast, a production of Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism.