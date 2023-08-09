Photo credit: Daily Wire.

On a new episode of ID the Future, we’re pleased to share Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan’s recent interview with Dr. Casey Luskin. Klavan loves science, but he smells a rat when famous scientists like Richard Dawkins use displaced authority to make proclamations about science’s relationship with religion. So after reading Luskin’s recent Daily Wire article about progressives and their long history of banning intelligent design from the classroom, Klavan invited Luskin on his show to help his viewers better understand the theory of intelligent design and the reality of the evolutionary paradigm.

Luskin starts with the meanings of evolution and the questions that guide intelligent design researchers. He cites plenty of examples of design from biology and cosmology. Klavan asks how badly people get censored for considering design perspectives in their work. Luskin explains, using the case of physicist Eric Hedin and his treatment at Ball State University as an example. Luskin rounds out the conversation by explaining how intelligent design uses the scientific method to detect the hallmarks of design in both living systems and the universe at large. “Science never gives us, under any conditions, absolute certainty,” Luskin notes. “What it can allow us to do, though, is use the methods of historical sciences to infer the best explanation for a given situation given what we know about how the world works.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.

