Throwback Thursday: Meyer Asks, “What Is This Theory of Intelligent Design?”

October 19, 2023, 2:11 PM
Image: Bacterial flagellar motor, from Unlocking the Mystery of Life, Illustra Media.

Today’s trip back in time takes us to Stephen Meyer’s 2005 article for Canada’s National Post, “Not by Chance,” where he explains some of the history behind the modern theory of intelligent design:

As the story goes, intelligent design is just creationism repackaged by religious fundamentalists in order to circumvent a 1987 Supreme Court prohibition against teaching creationism in the public schools.

Over the last year, many major U.S. newspapers, magazines and broadcast outlets have run stories repeating this same trope.

But is it accurate?

In fact, intelligent design, unlike creationism, is not based upon the Bible. Creationism makes deductions based on Scripture. Intelligent design theory starts with scientific data, and looks for the best explanation for that data. Read the rest of Dr. Meyer’s article here.

Emily Sandico

Special Projects Coordinator and Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Emily Sandico is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, where she also serves as Special Projects Coordinator. She holds bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and education from Whitworth University and a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Washington State University. She spent 14 years at a major Silicon Valley tech firm, where she worked as a technical editor and product manager, and as a liaison for Fortune 500 clients and the firm’s software development organization, sales force, and technical consultants around the world. Dr. Sandico is a licensed veterinarian with a special interest in how the study of medicine informs our understanding of design in biology. As a citizen and a scientist, she is most interested in helping people to seek truth by building a culture that fosters personal liberty, intellectual honesty, academic freedom, and scientific rigor.

Tags

