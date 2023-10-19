Image: Bacterial flagellar motor, from Unlocking the Mystery of Life, Illustra Media.

Today’s trip back in time takes us to Stephen Meyer’s 2005 article for Canada’s National Post, “Not by Chance,” where he explains some of the history behind the modern theory of intelligent design:

As the story goes, intelligent design is just creationism repackaged by religious fundamentalists in order to circumvent a 1987 Supreme Court prohibition against teaching creationism in the public schools.

Over the last year, many major U.S. newspapers, magazines and broadcast outlets have run stories repeating this same trope.

But is it accurate?