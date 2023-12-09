Against the Tide: John Lennox and Stephen Meyer

Photo: John Lennox on Unbelievable, talking with Dave Rubin (screenshot).

Can one person push back against the strong currents of atheism, materialism, and naturalism so evident in academia and the public square today? On a classic episode of ID the Future, philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer begins a three-part conversation with Oxford University mathematician and philosopher Dr. John Lennox about his recent documentary film Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science. Lennox shows that one person can indeed push back when armed with knowledge, wisdom, and respect.

As Lennox explains, he grew up as the child of a uniquely non-sectarian Christian family in Northern Ireland, with parents who encouraged him to question broadly, read widely, and respect every person as a creature made in the image of God. Lennox tells of his encounters with C. S. Lewis at Cambridge University, relates a humorous story in which atheist Peter Atkins gave him the title of one of his books, and describes his front-row seat as he watched the scientific atheism of the 1960s transform into the aggressive and contemptuous New Atheism of more recent years — a story that includes Lennox’s own debate with Richard Dawkins.

This is Part 1 of 3.

