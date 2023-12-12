Photo: James Tour, via YouTube.

I recently watched the debate hosted at Harvard between origins researcher Lee Cronin and synthetic chemist James Tour on the state of research into the origin of life. Günter Bechly already contrasted Tour’s presentation which focused on the most relevant chemistry with Cronin’s presentation that simply described his Assembly Theory while completely avoiding the details of the chemistry. Here, I will build upon Bechly’s insightful analysis by illustrating how all attempts by Cronin and others to justify belief in an undirected origin of life smuggle design into their theories in the guise of natural selection and self-organization.

Cronin’s Assembly Theory

Cronin presented his Assembly Theory as a framework for understanding life’s origin. I believe he is correct but not in the way he intends. He describes Assembly Theory as a method for detecting life by identifying signatures of biological complexity. It quantifies the amount of biological information or “assembly” generated or residing in a biological system. He acknowledges that natural processes do not produce biological information or order, which is why the appearance of functional information and purposeful order points to life. His framework appears to function as a crude form of William Dembski’s design-detection apparatus presented in both editions of The Design Inference (here, here). The difference is that Cronin avoids the conclusion of design by assuming that the order is generated by natural selection.

The problem is that so-called natural selection cannot commence until after a fully functional cell capable of high-accuracy self-replication already exists. Hypotheses of simple molecules self-replicating and evolving toward life are completely implausible for reasons Tour and I previously outlined (here, here). Even leading origins researcher Steven Benner acknowledged in his article “Paradoxes in the Origin of Life” that the spontaneous emergence of self-replicating molecules appears impossible.

Self-Organization and Metastable States

During the dinner conversation, physicist Randy Isaac and another physicist added self-organization to natural selection as life-creation mechanisms. They asserted that self-organizational process can generate a series of metastable states that could lead to life (here, here).

Again, this claim is not based on evidence. Steven Benner and Michael Russel, another leading origin-of-life researcher, believe on faith that life-generating self-organizational processes must exist, but they acknowledge that the empirical evidence and everything known about physics and chemistry suggest that they cannot exist. Chemical systems never move toward life but always away from it. Experiments that generate patterns that are even remotely life-like only do so because of the systems being carefully engineered with that purpose in mind.

Misleading the Public

Origins researchers intuitively recognize that life displays clear evidence for design, but their philosophical commitments prevent them from acknowledging where the evidence naturally leads. Instead, they invoke natural selection and self-organization not as real processes supported by empirical evidence but as secular demigods capable of any feat of creative genius. The public is easily misled since the bait-and-switch is concealed behind technical language that is impenetrable for the layperson.

James Tour and others who have carefully studied the technical literature quickly came to realize that nearly all origin-of-life studies fall into one of three categories (here, here):

Prebiotic experiments: This class starts with molecules that could have existed on the early Earth. Energy is applied, and the product is analyzed. These studies consistently generate enormous numbers of molecules where only a tiny percentage is relevant to life. The large numbers of extraneous molecules prevent long chains of amino acids, nucleotides, or sugars from ever forming. All origins hypotheses collapse at this point.

Synthesis experiments: This class typically starts with carefully chosen molecules in unrealistically high concentrations and purities. Experimental conditions are carefully designed to yield some life-relevant products such as amino acid chains. If such experiments started with realistic conditions, biological products would form in such trace quantities that they could never support future steps toward life. In addition, they would decompose on the early Earth into simpler molecules long before they would ever find a staging ground for a cell.

Simulations and mathematical models: This class creates a simulation or mathematical model for some stage of an origin-of-life scenario. The models only produce interesting results if highly unrealistic parameters and starting conditions are employed. They have no relevance to what could ever have occurred on the early Earth.

Claims that any of these classes of experiments demonstrates the plausibility of life forming through undirected processes represent gross exaggerations of their significance and media-driven hype.

Tour also described how the public has been greatly misled by such unrealistic predictions as researchers creating life in a lab in a manner of years. Cronin attempted to downplay the hyperbole by citing other examples of researchers’ failed predictions, but the examples he cited pale in comparison to the highly misleading claims Tour mentioned. Such claims are comparable to a researcher discovering a new design for a battery and then claiming his research would allow NASA in a decade to colonize a planet in another galaxy. The problem is that presenting the truth about the evidence to the public would threaten the stranglehold that cherished materialist philosophies maintain over many institutions.