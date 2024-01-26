What can we learn from C. S. Lewis about the growing misuse of science to attack God and support authoritarianism? Join bestselling author and talk show host Eric Metaxas as he explores this topic and more with C. S. Lewis expert and Discovery Institute Vice President John West in Seattle on February 8. This live event is part of Metaxas’s Socrates in the City series — conversations that engage the big questions in life. Socrates in the City has interviewed many renowned thinkers of our time, including Stephen C. Meyer, John Lennox, David Berlinski, and many more. The event will take place at the Rainier Club in downtown Seattle.

Go here for more information and to register. By registering, you’ll enjoy a special 25 percent discount on most ticket types!

General Admission: Theater-style seating in a beautiful, private club hall to watch the main event interview with a book signing afterwards.

Theater-style seating in a beautiful, private club hall to watch the main event interview with a book signing afterwards. VIP Admission: Before the main event, join the host and his guest for cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres.

Before the main event, join the host and his guest for cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres. Dinner: After the main event, join the host and his guest for a coursed dinner, conversation, and Q&A. Tickets include an invitation to the VIP reception. Limited availability.

Beloved for his Narnian tales for children and his books of Christian apologetics for adults, C. S. Lewis was also a prophetic critic of the growing power of scientism in modern society, the misguided effort to apply science to areas outside its proper bounds. His writing on this subject couldn’t be timelier. Dr. West and Mr. Metaxas will consider Lewis’s life and legacy and his warnings about the use and abuse of science. West is editor of The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Society, co-editor of the award-winning C. S. Lewis Readers’ Encyclopedia, and author of Public Life in the Shadowlands: What C. S. Lewis Can Teach Us About Politics.