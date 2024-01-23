Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Dallas Conference: Astrobiology Reveals Earth as a Rare Jewel

January 22, 2024, 4:07 PM
Image credit: Discovery Institute.

Is Earth a rare jewel or an insignificant speck? The science of astrobiology is revealing that the Earth and the Solar System are anything but run-of-the-mill. We are learning that Earth’s rare qualities are important for its habitability. More than that, Earth offers us an exceptional platform to make wide-ranging scientific discoveries. Join Jay W. Richards and me on February 17 at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith as we speak on “How Earth Is Designed for Scientific Discovery.” Find more information here including a link to register.

Guillermo Gonzalez

Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Guillermo Gonzalez is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute's Center for Science and Culture. He received his Ph.D. in Astronomy in 1993 from the University of Washington. He has done post-doctoral work at the University of Texas, Austin and at the University of Washington and has received fellowships, grants and awards from such institutions as NASA, the University of Washington, the Templeton Foundation, Sigma Xi (scientific research society) and the National Science Foundation.

Jay W. Richards

Senior Fellow at Discovery, Senior Research Fellow at Heritage Foundation
Jay W. Richards, Ph.D., is the William E. Simon Senior Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute, and the Executive Editor of The Stream. Richards is author or editor of more than a dozen books, including the New York Times bestsellers Infiltrated (2013) and Indivisible (2012); The Human Advantage; Money, Greed, and God, winner of a 2010 Templeton Enterprise Award; The Hobbit Party with Jonathan Witt; and Eat, Fast, Feast. His most recent book, with Douglas Axe and William Briggs, is The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic Into a Catastrophe.

