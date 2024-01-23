Image credit: Discovery Institute.

Is Earth a rare jewel or an insignificant speck? The science of astrobiology is revealing that the Earth and the Solar System are anything but run-of-the-mill. We are learning that Earth’s rare qualities are important for its habitability. More than that, Earth offers us an exceptional platform to make wide-ranging scientific discoveries. Join Jay W. Richards and me on February 17 at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith as we speak on “How Earth Is Designed for Scientific Discovery.” Find more information here including a link to register.