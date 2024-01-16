Image credit: Discovery Institute.

Join us at the 6th Annual Dallas Conference on Science and Faith hosted by Park Cities Presbyterian Church on February 17, 2024.

This year’s conference will explore the theme: Privileged Planet — The Intelligent Design of Earth and Its Inhabitants. Speakers will include research scientist and former NASA engineer Bijan Nemati, philosopher of science Jay W. Richards, astrobiologist Guillermo Gonzalez, and philosopher of science Stephen Meyer.

Additional breakout sessions will explore special topics like Kepler’s view of the cosmos, intelligent design as a predictive scientific theory, archaeological evidence of the Bible, C. S. Lewis on evolution and intelligent design, and the uniqueness of the human mind.

Whether you join us in Dallas or online, you’ll be sure to learn something new about our privileged place in the cosmos. If you would like to host a watch party at home, or at a local church or other venue, please contact the event organizer.

A link to register, with more information, is here. Register by Sunday, January 21 to save on tickets for both in-person and livestream attendance!

Perks for joining in person: