Photo: Guillermo Gonzalez, teaching at the Summer Seminar, by Nathan Jacobson.

I’ve lost count of the number of Discovery Institute Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design that I’ve taken part in. Each year, I look forward to spending time with my colleagues in the ID community and meeting the new batch of students.

On multiple occasions, I have met former Seminar students. Just last month at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, where Jay Richards and I spoke about our book The Privileged Planet, I met with a student from last year’s Seminar who was also one of the speakers.

My hope is that Seminar graduates will help spread the message of ID. Some, such as Brian Miller, have become prominent participants in the design debate. Another example that stands out for me is Father Michael Chaberek, a Catholic priest in living Poland. About a decade ago he was a student at a Summer Seminar held in Seattle. Last year, he organized a conference in Poland on faith and science. Michael Behe, Richard Sternberg, and I spoke there. He is committed to educating the Polish people on ID.

The March 31 deadline to apply for the Seminars, which are subsidized and competitive, is coming up soon. The program, to be held at the spectacular Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado, is intended primarily for undergrads and graduate students. Find more information and online applications here.