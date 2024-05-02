Image credit: Reimund Bertrams via Pixabay.

Shortly I’ll be debating Rutgers University biology professor Dr. Dan Stern Cardinale about junk DNA. That’s at 5:30 pm Pacific time. You can see it here. The question before us will be: “Is the Human Genome Largely Junk DNA?” The following are some key quotes on the subject that will be relevant to our conversation. They are divided into three categories:

Category 1: Quotes from evolutionists claiming (or recounting the widespread belief) that non-coding DNA is “junk” and has no function.

Category 2: Early quotes from intelligent design theorists predicting function for non-coding “junk” DNA.

Category 3: Quotes from mainstream scientific sources saying that we’ve experienced a shift in our thinking that junk DNA actually has function.

Many of these quotes are from mainstream scientific papers, books, or book chapters of a technical nature, while quite a few are from mainstream scientific or journalistic sources of a more popular style. The latter sources, while not peer-reviewed technical papers, are nonetheless quite valuable.

Note: Many of these quotes are from decades ago, showing how the idea of junk DNA was born and bred in the evolutionary paradigm. But some are more recent.

“While current evidence makes plausible the idea that all genetic material is DNA (with the possible exception of RNA viruses), it does not follow that all DNA is competent genetic material (viz. “junk” DNA)…” (Ehret and Haller, 1963)

Postulating: “99 percent of mammalian DNA is not true genetic material” (King and Jukes, 1969)

“So much ‘junk’ DNA in our genome” (Ohno, 1972a)

“At least 90% of the mammalian genomic DNA appears to represent ‘nonsense’ DNA base sequence of various kinds.” (Ohno, 1972b)

“Natural selection operating within genomes will inevitably result in the appearance of DNAs with no phenotypic expression whose only ‘function’ is survival within genomes.” (Doolittle and Sapienza, 1980)

“Selfish DNA: the ultimate parasite … In summary, then, there is a large amount of evidence which suggests, but does not prove, that much DNA in higher organisms is little better than junk. … Thus, some selfish DNA may acquire a useful function and confer a selective advantage on the organism. Using the analogy of parasitism, slightly harmful infestation may ultimately be transformed into a symbiosis. What we would stress is that not all selfish DNA is likely to become useful. Much of it may have no specific function at all. It would be folly in such cases to hunt obsessively for one.” (Orgel and Crick, 1980)

“These regions have traditionally been regarded as useless accumulations of material from millions of years of evolution … In humans, about 97 percent of the genome is junk.” (Yam, 1995)

“Mammalian genomes are littered with such AREs [ancient repetitive elements], with roughly 45 percent of the human genome made up of such genetic flotsam and jetsam.” (Collins, 2006)

“The most striking feature of the genomic analyses we now have is how much apparently nonfunctional DNA there is … From the Darwinian perspective all this is explicable—the molecular equivalent of the tinkering that is pervasive in the history of life at the anatomical level.” (Kitcher, 2007)

“50% of our genomes … are composed of non-functional, parasitic DNA, like transposons” (Alexander, 2008)

“the greater part (95 per cent in the case of humans) of the genome might as well not be there, for all the difference it makes.” (Dawkins, 2009)

“There is, however, no way that I would admit to serving on a committee that designed the human genome. Not even a university committee could botch something that badly.” (David Penny, quoted in Graur et al., 2013)

“For most of the history of genetics, the most prominent experts of the field have held that you, your mom, your great-great-uncle, Abraham Lincoln, all the emperors of Rome, and every one of Genghis Khan’s Mongol Army all inherited a vast amount of “junk DNA.” As we discovered in 2003 with the conclusion of the Human Genome Project, a monumental 13-year-long research effort to sequence the entire human genome, approximately 98.8 percent of our DNA was categorized as junk.” (Mortola and Long, 2021)

“90 percent of your genome is junk” (Moran, 2023)

Note: There are many such quotes, but the most relevant ones are from the late 1990s and early 2000s before it was widely thought that junk DNA was functional.

“Science reports “Hints of a Language in Junk DNA” (25 November, p. 1320). Those supposedly meaningless strands of filler DNA that molecular biologists refer to as ‘junk’ don’t necessarily appear so useless to those of us who have designed and written code for digital controllers. They have always reminded me of strings of NOP (No OPeration) instructions. A do-nothing string of NOPs might appear as ‘junk code’ to the uninitiated, but, when inserted in a program loop, a string of NOPs can be used to achieve a precise time delay. Perhaps the ‘junk DNA’ puzzle would be solved more rapidly if a few more computer scientists would make the switch to molecular biology.” (Mims, 1994)

“[Intelligent] design is not a science stopper. Indeed, design can foster inquiry where traditional evolutionary approaches obstruct it. Consider the term “junk DNA.” Implicit in this term is the view that because the genome of an organism has been cobbled together through a long, undirected evolutionary process, the genome is a patchwork of which only limited portions are essential to the organism. Thus on an evolutionary view we expect a lot of useless DNA. If, on the other hand, organisms are designed, we expect DNA, as much as possible, to exhibit function. And indeed, the most recent findings suggest that designating DNA as “junk” merely cloaks our current lack of knowledge about function. For instance, in a recent issue of the Journal of Theoretical Biology, John Bodnar describes how “non-coding DNA in eukaryotic genomes encodes a language which programs organismal growth and development.” Design encourages scientists to look for function where evolution discourages it.” (Dembski, 1998)

“[N]eo-Darwinian ‘narratives’ have been the primary obstacle to elucidating the effects of these enigmatic components of chromosomes. … the selfish DNA narrative and allied frameworks must join the other ‘icons’ of neo-Darwinian evolutionary theory that, despite their variance with empirical evidence, nevertheless persist in the literature.” (Sternberg, 2002)

“The fact that ‘junk DNA’ is not junk has emerged not because of evolutionary theory but in spite of it. On the other hand, people asking research questions in an ID framework would presumably have been looking for the functions of non-coding regions of DNA all along, and we might now know considerably more about them.” (Wells, 2004)

Note: Some of these quotes also acknowledge that evolutionary thinking stopped science from discovering function for junk DNA.