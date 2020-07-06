In a Nutshell: Three Problems for Evolution

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Andrew McDiarmid continues his conversation with Robert Waltzer, chairman of the Department of Biology at Belhaven University and co-author of the new book Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell. Dr. Waltzer discusses three big problems faced by naturalistic evolutionary theory. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

First, it appears that science has turned up several instances of what is known as irreducible complexity, something that Darwin himself said would falsify his theory if ever discovered. In this context, Waltzer briefly details the engineering wonder that permits oxygen to be carried by the blood. Second, various proposed “trees of life” conflict with each other, a problem that has grown worse as additional evidence and methods have arisen, a trend that makes theories of common descent difficult to sustain. And third, we know of no case where information is generated or improved without intelligent action behind it.

Evolutionists still hold fast to their theories, but why are they not more open at least to debate and criticism? Professor Waltzer suggests multiple possible reasons for that.

Image at the top: Vector8DIY, via Pixabay.