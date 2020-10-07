Bechly: The Demise of the Artifact Hypothesis

Photo credit: Smith609 at English Wikipedia / CC BY-SA (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/).

Darwinian gradualism predicts biological forms evolving gradually from one to another. However, it is widely acknowledged that this is not what the fossil record shows. Darwinists have long suggested that the fossil record’s pattern of major discontinuities is merely an artifact of that record being incomplete. But on a new episode of ID the Future, paleoentomologist Günter Bechly makes the case that recent findings have put the nails in the coffin of this “artifact hypothesis.” He goes on to argue that these findings are “not just a tiny problem but a fatal problem” for modern Darwinism. Download the podcast or listen to it here.