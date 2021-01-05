Sean McDowell, Michael Behe: Facing ID’s Critics

Photo: Michael Behe discusses “Biological Truth & Myth: Insights from the Foundation of Life" (screenshot).

Host Sean McDowell will talk with Lehigh University biochemist Michael Behe this coming Thursday, January 7, in a live presentation at 1 pm Pacific time. They ask, “Is Intelligent Design Defensible?” Well, that is the question, isn’t it? Professor Behe’s new book, Darwin’s Mousetrap, demonstrates the remarkable force with which Behe has answered his Darwinist critics, all of them with any claim to seriousness. Join Behe and McDowell here: