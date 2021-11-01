Photo credit: Markus Spiske via Unsplash.

George Orwell’s 1984 foretold a grim future where an elite Party busily erases truth and replaces it with lies. Big Tech is bringing us ever closer to that dystopian vision.

According to the Party slogan, “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” The subject studied by scientists in the intelligent design community is the origins of life and of the cosmos, the profoundest question we can ask about the past. It’s not surprising that the Party as we know it today — a variety of online and Big Tech media giants that we don’t need to name — has taken an interest in controlling what we at Evolution News are able to share with our readers.

Triumph of the Algorithm

Instead of functionaries in the Ministry of Truth dropping unfavored information down the memory hole to be burnt to ashes, Big Tech has a more efficient solution: algorithms. With over a million users, we face intense daily pressure from algorithms that silently work to turn Internet users away from perspectives the Party doesn’t like.

Fortunately, there are tools available to get around this and broadcast the truth widely – but we need your help.

You can overcome the algorithms and other forms of censorship by doing more paid promotion so people will continue to see your materials. But it’s expensive. This is simply the reality we live in. Please take a moment now to join us by donating to Discovery Institute’s Evolution News. By doing so you are not only providing a platform to the top ID scientists currently working, you are also helping them reach the public through increased circulation of their thinking and research.

Darwin’s Cancel Culture

Please donate what you can. In return we’ll give you our analysis of the problem we’re up against: it’s a 37-page downloadable report, Darwin’s Cancel Culture.

Evolution News is the daily voice of the intelligent design research community, featuring writers like Stephen Meyer, Casey Luskin, Paul Nelson, Ann Gauger, Michael Behe, John West, Jonathan Wells, Günter Bechly, Emily Reeves, Brian Miller, Douglas Axe, and more. As the editor of Evolution News, I have the privilege of working with all these courageous scholars. I know well what’s at stake — whether we are able to inform and enlighten the world, or whether the censors quiet our voices.

Thank you for acting now! We urgently need you, to spread the truth about the past, and to share it with the future.