On a classic ID the Future episode, Eric Anderson makes his first appearance on the podcast, in an interview with host Casey Luskin. By this point Anderson had been involved in the intelligent design debate for over a decade, and at that stage his primary focus was on analyzing the logical and rhetorical bases of arguments to help people understand strengths, weaknesses, and underlying assumptions of arguments made in the ID and evolution debate. He later used those skills in helping assemble a team of authors for an excellent recent book Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell (Discovery Institute Press), to which he also contributed. In the book he taps another area of his expertise, the ongoing efforts to create self-reproducing machines, and he applies it to the mystery of life’s origin. Download the podcast or listen to it here.