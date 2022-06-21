Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Physicist Brian Miller: The Fruitful Marriage of Biology and Engineering

David Klinghoffer
June 20, 2022, 5:32 PM
Image credit: Brian Gage.

Discovery Institute physicist Brian Miller spoke at the recent Dallas Conference on Science and Faith. His theme was “The Surprising Relevance of Engineering in Biology.” 

Afterward, moderated by John West, he took some very thoughtful questions from the audience. Miller notes the fruitful marriage of biology and engineering, as in, for example, the study of control systems: “What you find is parallel research: that biologists are understanding these systems, engineers independently discover these systems, and when they work together they’re looking at the overlap. So, what’s happening now is engineers are learning from biology to do engineering better.” If biology isn’t designed, which is another way of saying “engineered,” wouldn’t this state of affairs be pretty counterintuitive? Enjoy the rest of the Q&A with Dr. Miller:

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

