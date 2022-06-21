Image credit: Brian Gage.

Discovery Institute physicist Brian Miller spoke at the recent Dallas Conference on Science and Faith. His theme was “The Surprising Relevance of Engineering in Biology.”

Afterward, moderated by John West, he took some very thoughtful questions from the audience. Miller notes the fruitful marriage of biology and engineering, as in, for example, the study of control systems: “What you find is parallel research: that biologists are understanding these systems, engineers independently discover these systems, and when they work together they’re looking at the overlap. So, what’s happening now is engineers are learning from biology to do engineering better.” If biology isn’t designed, which is another way of saying “engineered,” wouldn’t this state of affairs be pretty counterintuitive? Enjoy the rest of the Q&A with Dr. Miller: