Statue of a young Charles Darwin, Shrewsbury School, by Ailurus~frwiki / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0).

A classic ID the Future episode continues the audio adaptation of Nickell John Romjue’s fascinating novella, I, Charles Darwin. In this episode, Romjue’s Darwin explores what we’ve learned about the fossil record since Darwin’s time on Earth — and it’s not what he expects. Download the podcast or listen to it here. To learn more and to purchase the book, visit www.icharlesdarwin.com.