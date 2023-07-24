Image licensed via Adobe Stock.

On a new episode of ID the Future, we kick off a series of conversations between Dr. Stephen Meyer and Dr. James Tour on the many challenges faced by origin of life researchers. Dr. Tour, a world-renowned synthetic organic chemist at Rice University, has recently been engaged in a series of back-and-forth responses to attacks on his work from YouTube science communicator Dave Farina. This has given Tour a new opportunity to critique experts in the field of abiogenesis and allows an interested public to better evaluate both sides of the argument. Philosopher of science Stephen Meyer hosts these engaging conversations. Meyer is author of the 2009 book Signature in the Cell: DNA and the Evidence for Intelligent Design, which explores theories attempting to explain the origin of the first life. So Meyer is the perfect candidate to discuss Tour’s expertise and draw out key insights. Here in Part 1, Meyer and Tour critique the work of origin of life researcher Steve Benner. Along the way, they discuss the basic definition of life, the RNA world hypothesis, the problem with hands-on chemistry, and why the challenges facing origin of life research increase every year as our understanding of the cell grows. “What is being simulated is the need for intelligent agency to move simple chemicals in a life-friendly direction,” says Meyer, and researchers “seem utterly blind to the role of their own hand, their own mind, in achieving the results that they get, such as they are.” Download the podcast or listen to it here. Or watch the video version on Dr. Meyer’s YouTube channel.