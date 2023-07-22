Photo: An image from Human Zoos, via Discovery Institute.

If living things are only the result of chance processes, does human life have any intrinsic value? On a classic episode of ID the Future, California State University history professor Richard Weikart, author of several books, including Darwinian Racism: How Darwinism Influenced Hitler, Nazism, and White Nationalism, talks about racism past and present, in both Christian and “scientific” secular history. Racism can be found in both arenas, Weikart notes, but Charles Darwin made racial variation — and the claim that certain races were inferior — a key plank in his case for evolution by random variation and natural selection. As a result, many in the 19th and early 20th centuries concluded with Darwin that perceived differences between the races were biological, an idea that opened the door more widely to the continued exploitation of human beings. Weikart goes on to suggest that materialistic Darwinism provides precious little support to ground the idea of universal human dignity and rights, ideas with a strong grounding in the Judeo-Christian tradition. Download the podcast or listen to it here.