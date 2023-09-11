Kepler’s Pursuit of a Mathematical Cosmology

Photo: Galaxy ESO 300-16, by ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Tully.

Why is the cosmos intellectually accessible to us? On a new episode of ID the Future, host Andrew McDiarmid continues his conversation with Dr. Melissa Cain Travis about her recent book, Thinking God’s Thoughts: Johannes Kepler and the Miracle of Cosmic Comprehensibility.

In Part 2 of 3, Travis illuminates Kepler’s university years to show us how his study of mathematics and astronomy complemented his interest in theology. We learn about obstacles he overcame during his education and how an unexpected appointment to assist imperial mathematician Tycho Brahe jump-started his career as an astronomer and gave him the tools he needed to develop and advance his revolutionary ideas. Travis explains Kepler’s major works, from Mysterium Cosmographicum to his magnum opus Harmonices Mundi. She also tracks for us the progression of Kepler’s ideas to show us how he became a key figure in the transition from ancient astronomy to a true celestial physics. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Melissa Cain Travis is a fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. She serves as Affiliate Faculty at Colorado Christian University’s Lee Strobel Center for Evangelism and Applied Apologetics, where she teaches courses in the history and philosophy of science. Learn more about Melissa Cain Travis’s work at her website.