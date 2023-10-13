Meyer, Tour: “Molecules Don’t Care About Life!”

Photo: James Tour, in a scene from Science Uprising, via Discovery Institute.

Rice University chemist James Tour is still on a roll in showing up the empty boasts of origin-of-life researchers. He and Stephen Meyer spoke on the subject at the most recent Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, pointing out what so often gets lost in the hype from the science media: “Molecules Don’t Care About Life!” That’s right, it’s the OOL researchers, not the molecules, who care very much about it, which is why the spend so much time and money making it appear that nonliving matter is just straining to become life. In his presentation, Professor Tour cites, among others, Lee Cronin in a TED Talk, saying, “What I’m going to try and do in the next 15 minutes or so is tell you about an idea of how we’re going to make matter come alive.” Pressed for a time table — “And when do you think that will happen?” — Dr. Cronin answered, “Hopefully within the next two years.” Guess when that was? Oh, September 9, 2011. Enjoy Dr. Tour and Dr. Meyer: