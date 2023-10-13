Evolution Icon Evolution
Meyer, Tour: “Molecules Don’t Care About Life!”

October 12, 2023, 7:17 PM
origin of life
Photo: James Tour, in a scene from Science Uprising, via Discovery Institute.

Rice University chemist James Tour is still on a roll in showing up the empty boasts of origin-of-life researchers. He and Stephen Meyer spoke on the subject at the most recent Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, pointing out what so often gets lost in the hype from the science media: “Molecules Don’t Care About Life!” That’s right, it’s the OOL researchers, not the molecules, who care very much about it, which is why the spend so much time and money making it appear that nonliving matter is just straining to become life. In his presentation, Professor Tour cites, among others, Lee Cronin in a TED Talk, saying, “What I’m going to try and do in the next 15 minutes or so is tell you about an idea of how we’re going to make matter come alive.” Pressed for a time table — “And when do you think that will happen?” — Dr. Cronin answered, “Hopefully within the next two years.” Guess when that was? Oh, September 9, 2011. Enjoy Dr. Tour and Dr. Meyer:

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

