How We Balance Water and Sodium to Maintain Life

On their own, the laws of nature don’t tend toward life. To stay alive, living things utilize ingenious solutions. On a new episode of ID the Future, host Eric Anderson talks with physician Howard Glicksman about another way that the human body counteracts the natural tendency of the laws of nature to destroy life.

Glicksman explains how the body controls water volume and sodium — two aspects that are absolutely critical to keeping us alive. It isn’t just a single system. It’s an interconnected and interdependent system of systems using a network of sensors, integrators, and effectors to maintain the life-giving balance of water and sodium in our bodies.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation.

