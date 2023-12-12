A Microbiologist’s Journey to Intelligent Design

Photo credit: NIAID, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Eric Anderson continues his occasional interview series “Why It Matters,” this time with microbiologist Dr. Scott Minnich.

In Part 1, Minnich shares how he first learned about intelligent design, met philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer, and eventually became involved in a well-known documentary, Unlocking the Mystery of Life. Minnich also reflects on his childhood upbringing and his interest in the big questions even as a high school student. His plans for an eventual military career took a turn as a result of the Vietnam War, and he began studying history and sociology instead.

But a run-in with his Intro to Microbiology professor in college lit a fire under Minnich to learn all he could about microbiology, and he became hooked by the fascinating world of microorganisms — never looking back. “Mutation and selection happen,” says Minnich. “Organisms can adapt.” But there are limits. It’s a preservative mechanism, he argues, not a generative one. Tune in as Minnich shares the first part of his fascinating personal journey.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. Look for Part 2 of this conversation next.

Dig Deeper

“Why It Matters” is an occasional interview series hosted by Eric Anderson spotlighting leading intelligent design researchers and exploring how they got into intelligent design, why they believe ID matters to our culture, and why it matters to them personally.

Listen to previous episodes in the Why It Matters interview series: