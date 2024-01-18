Image source: Melissa Cain Travis.

Did you know that philosophical reflections on the wondrous intelligibility of nature — particularly its mathematical structure — date back to the earliest days of Western philosophy? The idea that the rational transparency of our cosmos has implications for intelligent design came to stunning fruition with the natural theology and astronomy of Johannes Kepler. As I’ll explain in my session at the upcoming Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, February 17, the argument from cosmic comprehensibility enjoys an unprecedented level of support thanks to major scientific advancements in fields such as particle physics and cosmology. In “Thinking God’s Thoughts: Johannes Kepler and the Miracle of Cosmic Comprehensibility,” I’ll offer a detailed discussion of the intellectual history and the contemporary conversation.

Find more information on the conference and a link to register here.