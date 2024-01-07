Image: Thomas Doughty, "Fanciful Landscape."

Can we scientifically detect the activity of a mind behind the universe? On a new episode of ID the Future, philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer answers this question and more in the concluding hour of a new two-hour interview on various topics related to his work and books. The interview was recorded in the fall of 2023 by Praxis Circle, a worldview-building organization that promotes open dialogue around life’s biggest questions. The word praxis harkens back to Latin and Greek as a word for practice, action, or doing. So praxis refers to the process of interaction between our worldview — our conception of reality, our view of the world — and our practice of living and acting in it. It’s an interesting mental space to begin a dialogue.

A word on the format of the interview. The interview host is Doug Monroe, and you’ll hear him at various intervals. However, the discussion was recorded specifically to be broken up into 39 short videos, so most of the time you won’t hear the question being asked — just Dr. Meyer’s response. The questions he answers are often connected and follow a logical progression exploring Dr. Meyer’s books and arguments. Plus, Dr. Meyer usually begins his answer by paraphrasing the question, so you’ll have a good idea what he’s talking about as he begins each new answer.

In case it’s helpful, here’s an outline of the topics covered by Dr. Meyer in this second hour of the interview:

How Christianity Sparked the Scientific Revolution

How Human Fallibility Led to Development of a Scientific Method

Scientific Materialism and Philosophical Skepticism

Where Intelligent Design Stands in the Scientific Community Today

The Argument of Signature in the Cell

The Universe’s Origin and Quantum Physics

Every Philosophical System Posits a Prime Reality

Cosmological Data that Points to God?

Our Fine-tuned Universe

Fine-tuning vs. the Multiverse

Applying Occam’s Razor

The Low Creative Power of Darwinian Mutations

The Problem with Theories of Everything

Theistic Evolution: an Oxymoron

Do Miracles Violate the Laws of Nature?

A Good Theology of Nature

Society’s Ultimate Problem

