Equip Students with the Truth About Evolution

The back-to-school season is well underway for students of all ages. Do you know what young people are learning about their origins and place in the universe?

Mike Holcumbrink knows all too well. In middle and high school, Mike was bombarded from every side. Posters illustrated how humans came from apes. Peers laughed at belief in God, instead boasting of natural selection’s creative powers. Mike’s experience is from the 1990s, but it’s the same story for kids returning to school today.

For Mike, now a donor to the Center for Science and Culture, this was just the beginning. During his college years, the rift between scientific claims and faith claims seemed to grow deeper, and he felt a darkness come over him as he realized he couldn’t continue calling himself a Christian while doubting God’s very existence.

From Right and Left

Pressing questions about materialistic atheism followed him after college. He remembers praying a time-tested prayer: If you’re real, God, show me! And something shifted. “God did so in spades!” Mike recalls. “Materials from Discovery Institute started coming at me from right and left, falling into my lap.”

Years later, Mike is now convinced that evolution and natural processes are entirely insufficient causes for the world, and the life, we see around us. His mission is to be there for his four kids as they learn and ask questions. Together they watch Long Story Short videos such as “Whale Evolution: Good Evidence for Darwin?”

Through the resources from the Center for Science and Culture, Mike is equipped to explain to his kids when a “scientific” claim is, in fact, hogwash. You can sense his passion:

Now I am taking all of the effort and risks that these gentlemen [CSC Fellows, who, to be fair, include both ladies and gentlemen] have taken and passing it on so my kids are equipped to go out into the world and stand when they’re bombarded. I know what the neo-Darwinian story did to me. I escaped, but a lot are still under its spell with their eyes shut.

CSC resources are the key to opening people’s eyes. Just as Discovery Institute Press books and Discovery Science videos provided critical information for Mike and his family, they are educating households across the nation today.

Countering the Untruths

Through your generosity, CSC resources can reach even more students and educators. Will you give to ensure that young people have the scientific knowledge needed to counter the untruths coming at them?

Here are some ways your gift will advance intelligent design education:

You will produce and promote Discovery Institute Press books like The God Proofs (a new graphic novel for teens by mathematician Douglas Ell and illustrated by Lucky Red Pixel) and The Farm at the Center of the Universe (by astrobiologist Guillermo Gonzalez and author Jonathan Witt).

Kids (and the whole family) will benefit from Discovery Science videos — succinct, entertaining science videos such as Long Story Short and Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe.

A student writing a research paper will find articles on Evolution News that present cutting-edge scientific information that dissolves evolutionary claims and pinpoints testable design arguments.

Educators from homeschool to public school environments will pull from a range of K-12 curricula made available through the Roots program.

These options would simply not be available without a host of generous donors. A huge thanks to prior donors, and another huge thanks in advance to you for protecting kids from corrosive scientific claims by giving today.