How Science Has Been Misused to Corrupt Churches

Since its inception, the Center for Science and Culture at Discovery Institute has explored not just science, but the impact of science and scientism on culture. In February, CSC co-founder and Managing Director John West has an important new book coming out with Discovery Institute Press that will document how a false conception of science has damaged one key area of culture: churches.

Stockholm Syndrome Christians

Titled Stockholm Syndrome Christianity: Why Christian Leaders Are Failing — and What We Can Do About It, West’s book puts forward a provocative argument: Our society isn’t collapsing primarily because of crusading secularists. It’s falling apart because too many faith leaders identify more with secular elites than with their fellow believers.

“Sadly, these ‘Stockholm Syndrome Christians’ have played a crucial role in creating our current cultural mess,” argues West.

To make his case, West investigates how various Christian leaders, churches, and faith-based institutions have abandoned their historic beliefs to embrace a secularist progressive agenda, one largely shaped by Darwinism and other forms of scientific materialism.

“My book looks at more than the Darwin-ID debate, but the corrupting influence of Darwinian materialism is a central theme,” explains West. Specific chapters examine how materialist science has reshaped views about the Bible, sex, race, poverty, religious liberty, and science itself.

Reclaiming Institutions and Families

More than a critique, West’s book offers practical advice that people of faith can use to reclaim their institutions and families. “I want to provide a guidebook for pastors, teachers, parents, board members, and ordinary people so they can become agents of change,” says West.

The book draws on extensive research as well as West’s personal experiences as a former professor at a Christian university.

One chapter addresses how the debate over Darwin and intelligent design has played out in the Christian community. “I reveal some of the behind-the-scenes efforts to suppress intelligent design in the Christian community that most people probably don’t know about,” says West.

Another chapter documents how media bias has manipulated many Americans’ views on Darwin, sex, religion, and other topics. “Even people who have good intuitions can be misled if they get their information about the world from the wrong sources,” says West.

Early Praise from Reviewers

Stockholm Syndrome Christianity is already earning high praise from early reviewers. Bestselling author and talk show host Eric Metaxas calls West’s book “a monumental achievement” and says “every thinking Christian has an obligation to read it.” Everett Piper, President Emeritus of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, says it is “a must read” and “a tour de force of outstanding research and exceptional writing.”

A companion educational website will be released in conjunction with the book, offering short videos, discussion questions, and a curated list of more resources to help people equip themselves to stand for truth.

Although addressed to Christians, West says his book should be of value to anyone concerned about society’s breakdown. “Even many atheists are now realizing just how central faith-based institutions are to human flourishing,” notes West. “The co-option of these institutions by secular materialists ultimately isn’t good for anyone.”

