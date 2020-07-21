Censors Claim Teachers “Advocate Evolution” More Now Than in 2007 — Don’t Believe It

Image credit: Pete Linforth via Pixabay.

The censors at the dogmatically pro-Darwin National Center for Science Education (NCSE) are crowing about a recent survey they conducted, publicized in the journal Nature. The NCSE says it shows that science teachers “advocate evolution” even more now than in 2007. Do you believe it? On a new episode of ID the Future, host Robert Crowther talks with Sarah Chaffee, Education and Public Policy Program Officer for the Center for Science & Culture, about the NCSE’s claims.

As Crowther and Chaffee reveal in their discussion, the survey appears gamed to produce a pro-Darwinist outcome. In fact, even teachers who follow Discovery Institute’s science education policy — promoting critical thinking skills by teaching biology students both the strengths and weaknesses of modern evolutionary theory — could be counted as evolution advocates by the survey.

Then, too, how likely are biology teachers with doubts about modern Darwinism to participate in a survey by an organization famously instrumental in attacking Darwin-doubting biology teachers? To do so knowingly, they would have to be on a willing path to career suicide. Download the podcast or listen to it here.