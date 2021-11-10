The Proles, the Party, and a Science Uprising

Photo: Brian Miller in a scene from Science Uprising.

In the context of our work at Evolution News, I’ve been thinking a lot about how changes in the way we all consume media parallel the dystopian story that George Orwell told in his novel 1984. Already in 1949, Orwell predicted the way an elite would use media (“telescreens”) to control the population. He got only a couple of things wrong – including the year in which the novel takes place. In fact, it needed a few more decades for Big Tech and social media to get where they are today.

In a more interesting mistake, Orwell foresaw that the elite — the Party — would basically only police the thoughtcrimes of its members. Everyone else — the Proles — were dismissed as too unimportant to bother with, kept distracted with cheap entertainments. For the Proles, for example, the Ministry of Truth (aka propaganda) had a special section devoted to pornography, called “Pornosec,” whose products the Party members were not permitted to view.

Party “morale,” on the other hand, was crucial:

Even the humblest Party member is expected to be competent, industrious, and even intelligent within narrow limits, but it is also necessary that he should be a credulous and ignorant fanatic whose prevailing moods are fear, hatred, adulation, and orgiastic triumph.

Quite the Egalitarians

Unlike the Party in 1984, our Big Tech masters are every bit as concerned about policing everyone else, of all ages and backgrounds, as they are about controlling the thoughts of their own employees.

My friends, that reality shapes how the scientists and scholars at the Center for Science & Culture — and our daily voice, Evolution News, which I edit — approach our work. Maybe it’s why the tech censors and their algorithms work so hard to push us down in the search results. They want to silence us. And that is why I’m writing to you, our readers, so urgently right now.

At Evolution News, with more than a million users, scientists like Casey Luskin, Brian Miller, and Emily Reeves carefully analyze the technical literature about evolution and intelligent design, as it’s published. That’s the peer-reviewed stuff that Darwinian scientists hope you won’t look at. But we also speak to a much wider audience, distilling complex ideas about biological and cosmic origins in a far more accessible, and edgier, manner. That’s our aim, for example, with the Science Uprising series. If you haven’t seen the latest episode, “Human Evolution: The Monkey Bias,” here it is:

The Real Uprising

We understand that the real uprising has to take place at every level of the culture. No human being can be dismissed as too unimportant to bother with. And that’s why I’m concerned today. Our tech rulers are quite the egalitarians. Sure, they believe that cheap entertainments for all have an important role. But they also need every single Internet user to be a “credulous and ignorant fanatic,” consumed by “fear, hatred, adulation, and orgiastic triumph.” That’s what keeps the clicks going. And their success is reflected across social media.

Under these circumstances, facing the tech colossus, should we give up and give in? Most definitely not. The stakes — the question of whether an ultimate meaning resides behind the surface of reality, known from biology and other sciences — are too vital.

Then what? In Orwell’s novel a secret underground, the Brotherhood, labors to free society someday from tyranny. The Brotherhood are willing to give up their lives. We have it a little easier. Getting out the word about the science of intelligent design doesn’t — yet! — mean giving up one’s life. To share intelligent design with the planet, what we need is your help as a donor.

A Straightforward Tool

For the moment, it is possible to get around the censors and the algorithms by using a straightforward tool. It’s called paid promotion. It’s not cheap. In fact, it’s quite expensive. But it works. You can vastly broaden our audience, depending on the help we receive. If you donate now, you will be benefiting readers and viewers around the world by introducing them to the courageous work of our top scientists and scholars — including Stephen Meyer, Jonathan Wells, Michael Behe, Ann Gauger, John West, Michael Denton, Günter Bechly, and others.

If you want to know more about how tech giants and social media cancel free speech, you’ll be fascinated to read our 37-page report, Darwin’s Cancel Culture. Go here to help us reach the world, and in return I can offer you a free downloadable copy. Please, take a moment to act now!