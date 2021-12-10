Ever Thought You Could Change Someone’s Mind?

Photo credit: Thomas Lipke via Unsplash.

Iain was a diehard atheist from the United Kingdom. “I absolutely knew that I would never believe in a creator. It was inconceivable to me,” he recalls.

The orca whale (“breathtaking”) sometimes gave Iain pause about his atheism. But it wasn’t enough to change his mind.

Then he encountered Stephen Meyer and other proponents of intelligent design. Their work convinced him he “was horribly wrong,” opening his mind to a new reality: “I see the natural world now through completely different eyes. I see that this experience I am living is no accident.”

“He Never Imagined”

Today, Iain shares resources from Discovery Institute with his friends, hoping to persuade them about the truth of intelligent design. Just last month, he shared some of our materials with a colleague at work. The colleague responded that “he never imagined…I could have presented anything that would dent his belief in evolution, but …he was wrong.”

When Steve Meyer and I founded Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture 25 years ago, we couldn’t have predicted the worldwide impact. But through partnership with people like you, we are reaching millions of people a year through science research, book publishing, education programs, YouTube channels, and online platforms like Evolution News.

Our Plans for 2022

As we move into 2022, we have plans to focus on humanity’s incredible uniqueness through books — one by geneticist Michael Denton, and another by engineer Steve Laufmann and medical doctor Howard Glicksman. Historian Richard Weikart will publish an exposé of what happens when humans are regarded as mere animals.

