Photo: Bronzitite, by Kevin Walsh, via Flickr.

If there’s an intelligent design in nature, you would expect it to be evident in a range of scientific disciplines. Biology, paleontology, chemistry, physics, cosmology… What’s missing from that list? How about geology?

At the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, geologist Casey Luskin gave a wonderful talk about design evidence from his own field, revealing the “Good Earth” that we have the good fortune to inhabit. Or is it fortune? Dr. Luskin reviews the properties that make our planet remarkable, including the strength of the magnetic field, plate tectonics, the volume of water on Earth, the chemistry of the atmosphere, all working together to create a “global thermostat” to keep the planet not too hot and not too cool.

Luskin considers the possibility that this is mere luck. As some ID critic would chortle about now, if the planet weren’t hospitable to life, we wouldn’t be here to observe these amazing coincidences. But then you consider all the other “just right” circumstances, reflected in life and the cosmos, that Michael Denton, Stephen Meyer, and others have documented. All a gigantic coincidence? It takes the faith of an atheist to believe that. Also, wait till the end when Luskin presents an argument from hidden artistic beauty: what is unveiled when you view rock thin sections under a petrographic microscope. That’s a sample of bronzitite at the top of this post. It’s like a cosmic wink from the creator.

Casey’s talk is up now on YouTube. Enjoy: