Wisdom Wednesday: NOT a “God of the Gaps” Argument

November 8, 2023, 8:41 PM
In a new video, deep thinkers Brandon McGuire (of the Daily Dose of Wisdom podcast) and Stephen Meyer offer a wide-ranging discussion about Dr. Meyer’s work: why materialistic explanations for the origins of the universe, life, and consciousness are breaking down; the limitations of evolutionary ethics and materialistic explanations of morality; whether intelligent design theory is a “God of the Gaps” argument (see my post on the logic of intelligent design for a quick primer on that), and more!

