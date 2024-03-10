The Incompatibility of Evolution and Design

Photo credit: Gabi Scott, via Unsplash.

On a new episode of ID the Future, philosopher Stephen Dilley speaks with scientist and attorney Casey Luskin about theologian Rope Kojonen’s recent proposal on the compatibility of evolution and intelligent design. In previous episodes of this series, Dr. Luskin interviewed colleagues Brian Miller, Emily Reeves, and Stephen Dilley about their contributions to a recent paper critiquing Kojonen’s model. Now, Luskin concludes the series with some additional insights of his own.

He explains that the type of design Kojonen is proposing isn’t supported by the biological evidence. Luskin reviews the case of the bacterial flagellum and describes the irreducible complexity it exhibits. Though Dr. Kojonen acknowledges the design of the flagellum, he credits a rigged evolutionary process with its creation. Luskin explains how he and his team combed through Kojonen’s sources to take another look at the data. The evidence for a step-wise evolutionary pathway to the bacterial flagellum amounts to wishful thinking. Simply put, unguided evolutionary mechanisms will struggle unsuccessfully to build the complexity of life. Which is precisely why Kojonen attempts valiantly to marry evolution with intelligent design. But in the end, as Luskin points out, Kojonen’s model is a powerful acknowledgement about the inability of evolutionary theory to account for the origin and development of life on earth.

Dig Deeper

Read the paper written by Dr. Luskin and his team critiquing Dr. Kojonen’s model: “On the Relationship Between Design and Evolution.”

Find more episodes in this series here: