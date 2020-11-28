Podcast with Michael Behe: “You Can’t Deny the Data Forever”

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Eric Anderson interviews Michael Behe about Behe’s new book, A Mousetrap for Darwin. Behe explains that he was spurred to build this collection of essays by a review in the journal Science claiming he had never answered his critics on key points. That annoyed Behe, because he had answered them, multiple times. A Mousetrap for Darwin compiles more than a hundred of his responses, some of them from difficult-to-access places. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

The book also contains fresh material from Dr. Behe, including some lively behind-the-scenes details about his interactions with colleagues and critics. The Lehigh University biochemist addresses misconceptions about irreducible complexity, responds to the claim that “molecular machines” is a misnomer, relates the surprising confessions some of his fellow biologists have made outside the spotlight about evolutionary theory, and offers his appraisal of why scientists in general don’t know what’s going on with studies in evolution or intelligent design. Behe remains optimistic, though. “You can’t deny the data forever,” he says.