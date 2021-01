Image: Alfred Russel Wallace, plaster relief by A. Bruce-Joy, via Wikimedia Commons.

Charles Darwin’s colleague and co-discover of the theory of evolution by natural selection decamped from strict Darwinism…for intelligent design. Not nearly enough people know that. If just one new fact could be conveyed to every college student learning about the development of evolutionary theory, I’d say that should be the one. As facts go, it is extremely eloquent.

Here’s an easy way to get the news out. Share Wallace’s own words, conveyed in a brief video from Discovery Institute:

