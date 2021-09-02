Image source: Discovery Institute.

That’s the conclusion of mathematician Granville Sewell, writing about Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe.

The discoveries referred to in the title of the book are:

1) the discovery that the secret of life is the information contained in living things, 2) the discovery that the laws and constants of physics in our universe are extremely “fine-tuned” for life and 3) the discovery that the universe had a beginning… The three discoveries highlighted by Meyer are well known to most scientists, but if you rely on the corporate media for your science news you may never have been exposed to any serious discussion of their implications. This is your chance to hear the other side: it is a long book (576 pages) but a fairly easy read, mostly about the history of science before and after these three discoveries, and how different scientists have reacted to them. Although the majority of scientists still insist that it must be possible to explain everything in science without the God hypothesis, it is becoming harder and harder to dismiss intelligent design as unscientific and its supporters as ignorant, as a glance at the endorsers of Meyer’s book will make clear. Among the many top scientists who have endorsed the book is Nobel Prize-winner Brian Josephson, a physicist at Cambridge University, who says: “This book makes it clear that far from being an unscientific claim, intelligent design is valid science.”

The “corporate media” is an apt formulation to describe the engine of mindless conformity that increasingly dominates our lives. Kudos to The Federalist for permitting a protest, and a recognition of reality, by our friend Dr. Sewell, who teaches at the University of Texas El Paso. Read the rest here.